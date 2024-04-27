Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.50 and last traded at $125.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.23.
Coloplast A/S Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.40.
About Coloplast A/S
Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coloplast A/S
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.