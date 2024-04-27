Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading Up 7.6%

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Collective Growth Trading Up 7.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.
About Collective Growth
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Growth
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.