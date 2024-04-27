CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.13-20.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion. CACI International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.130-20.580 EPS.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI International stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.87. 201,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $293.69 and a fifty-two week high of $406.78.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $400.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

