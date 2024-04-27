TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading Down 3%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.80 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.32). 110,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 112,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.55 ($0.33).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03. The stock has a market cap of £15.41 million, a PE ratio of -2,465.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at TheWorks.co.uk

In related news, insider John Goold purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,822.13). Insiders own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

