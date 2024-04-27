i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Down 15.4%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). 86,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 167,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

i-nexus Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £813,175.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.20.

i-nexus Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i-nexus Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-nexus Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.