MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. MKS Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-1.19 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.670-1.190 EPS.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 379,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $30,722.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,795.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $30,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,776 shares of company stock worth $6,226,307 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.