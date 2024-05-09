Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $292.5-$295.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.13 million. Amplitude also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.02)-($0.01) EPS.
Amplitude Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 649,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.42.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on AMPL
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amplitude
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.