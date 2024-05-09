Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 495,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,796. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.39. Brink’s has a one year low of $63.35 and a one year high of $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

