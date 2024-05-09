Contrasting Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure N/A 0.27% 0.10% Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 24.32% 8.22% 3.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.64 -$25.12 million N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $185.00 billion 0.00 $245.67 million $3.55 2.91

Analyst Recommendations

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobile Infrastructure and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria beats Mobile Infrastructure on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of crops, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

