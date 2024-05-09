Head to Head Contrast: Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) & The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Hamilton Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $6.07 billion 0.80 $35.30 million $4.46 30.46 Hamilton Insurance Group $1.57 billion 1.13 $258.73 million N/A N/A

Hamilton Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Hanover Insurance Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 2.67% 7.00% 1.13% Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Hamilton Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and Hamilton Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $143.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than The Hanover Insurance Group.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Hamilton Insurance Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage. The Specialty segment provides professional and executive Lines, marine, and surety and other, as well as specialty property and casualty, such as program business, specialty industrial business, excess and surplus business, and specialty general liability coverage. The Personal Lines segment offers personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, personal cyber, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment markets investment advisory services to institutions, insurance companies, pension funds, and other organizations. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Allmerica Financial Corp. and changed its name to The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. in December 2005. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

