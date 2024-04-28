Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.62. 573,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,220. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.