Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFCA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,849,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,302,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

Get Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFCA remained flat at $50.01 during trading on Friday. 50,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,972. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.