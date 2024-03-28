SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.63. SecureWorks shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 8,102 shares changing hands.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $560.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
