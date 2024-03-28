OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.13. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 3,624,755 shares trading hands.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,993,015 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,069 over the last 90 days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

