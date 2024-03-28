Raymond James Increases American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $41.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.84. 701,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,234. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 over the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,947,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.