Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Update

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FDCHF remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.
Funding Circle Company Profile
