Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Update

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FDCHF remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

