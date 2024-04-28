Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Has $49,000 Holdings in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. reduced its stake in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,905 shares during the period. Waldencast makes up approximately 0.0% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of WALDW stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Waldencast plc has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Waldencast Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

