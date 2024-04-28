AMH Equity Ltd Grows Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Universal Electronics comprises 3.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 3.09% of Universal Electronics worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Universal Electronics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 129.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Universal Electronics stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.28). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $97.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UEIC

Universal Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.