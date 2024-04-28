Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) is Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 311.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 4.3% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pan American Silver worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS opened at $19.02 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

