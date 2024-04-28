1,117 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $273.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.17.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

