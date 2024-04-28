Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 1,198.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 522.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iRobot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iRobot by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $7.79 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $221.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IRBT. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on IRBT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.