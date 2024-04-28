AMH Equity Ltd Takes $845,000 Position in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI)

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Precision Optics comprises 0.8% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.31% of Precision Optics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Optics by 25.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 172,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Optics Stock Performance

Shares of POCI opened at $5.60 on Friday. Precision Optics Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics ( NASDAQ:POCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

