Short Interest in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Grows By 483.3%

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

LUXHP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

LuxUrban Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.