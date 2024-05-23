King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.81. 760,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,690. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

