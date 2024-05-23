CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

NYSE FI opened at $152.61 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average of $142.77.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

