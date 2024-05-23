SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,913 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.76 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

