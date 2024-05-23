Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 7,500 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.54. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.