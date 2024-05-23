King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,258 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Vontier worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 132.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,329. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

