King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

PZA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 92,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,606. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

