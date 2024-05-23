Investors Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 37,990 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the average volume of 21,214 call options.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TMF traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 3,731,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,498,980. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $81.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,989.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,175,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449,454 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $5,988,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,584,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $175,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

