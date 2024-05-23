GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $280.37 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $286.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.89 and its 200-day moving average is $235.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.24%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total transaction of $260,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

