Balentine LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CARR opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

