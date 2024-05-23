3,472 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $210.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day moving average is $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.47 and a 12-month high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

