Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Yvonne Genovese Sells 439 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yvonne Genovese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20.

Gartner Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $451.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.13. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.