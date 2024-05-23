Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975,985. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

