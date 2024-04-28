AMH Equity Ltd Buys Shares of 200,000 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Smith & Wesson Brands accounts for approximately 2.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth about $971,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands
In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $228,559.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,068 shares of company stock worth $291,279 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
