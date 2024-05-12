Pecaut & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Pecaut & CO. lessened its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 0.7% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WTM shares. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WTM traded down $18.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,845.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,771.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,630.25. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,319.05 and a 1-year high of $1,899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 24.81%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

