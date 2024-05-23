Atrion Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.20 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Atrion has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

Atrion Price Performance

ATRI opened at $471.99 on Thursday. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $602.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.64. The company has a market capitalization of $830.70 million, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

