Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.
Corporación América Airports Stock Performance
NYSE:CAAP opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
