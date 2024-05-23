Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

NYSE:CAAP opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

