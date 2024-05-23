V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 8,488,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,260. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after buying an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,768,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of V.F. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after buying an additional 473,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

