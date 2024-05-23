Davis R M Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allstate by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after acquiring an additional 542,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.24. 126,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,807. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.