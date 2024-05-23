Davis R M Inc. Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.24. The stock had a trading volume of 136,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

