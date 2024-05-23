UBS Group Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $201.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $191.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

General Electric stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,604. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

