Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.2 %

FMNB stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $473.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

