Davis R M Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $82.91. 651,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,854. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

