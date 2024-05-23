EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $836,000 Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 253.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS DIHP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,945 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

