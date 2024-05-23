Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.07.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.96. 503,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,881. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

