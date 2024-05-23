Davis R M Inc. Buys New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $450.16. The company had a trading volume of 203,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.01 and a 12 month high of $450.54. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

