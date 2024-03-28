ATS (NYSE:ATS) Shares Gap Down to $35.77

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.77, but opened at $33.98. ATS shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 20,361 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATS shares. TheStreet raised shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

ATS Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ATS by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

