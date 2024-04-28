William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $274.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.52. Visa has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.